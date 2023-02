Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, may leave his post at the Ministry of Defense and move to the Ministry of Justice. This is reported by Censor.Net.

It is noted that the authorities are considering the possibility of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's transfer to the Ministry of Justice.

According to sources, this desire was expressed by both Reznikov himself and his opponents in power.

"However, the interlocutors did not say how fast such a decision could be. There is no candidacy for the head of the Ministry of Defense. Rumors about Reznikov's transfer to the Ministry of Justice circulated in the summer," the journalists noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has asked the court to bring to administrative responsibility the former head of the department of public procurement and supply of material resources of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, who is involved in the food procurement scandal, was also dismissed from his post.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military, and his request was supported by the head of the ministry Oleksii Reznikov.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.