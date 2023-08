Putin, making decision to include territories of Ukraine in RF, blocked any possibility of ending the war - Da

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, believes that the President of the aggressor state of Russia, Vladimir Putin, by making the decision to include the territories of Ukraine in Russia, drove himself into a trap of self-destruction, blocking any possibility of ending the war. Danilov wrote about this in a blog on Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin, by making the criminal decision to so-called inclusion of the sovereign territories of Ukraine into the temporarily existing Russia, drove himself into a trap of self-destruction, blocking any possibility of ending the war," he wrote.

Danilov noted that Ukraine's unshakable condition for achieving peace consists in the unconditional and complete restoration of the territorial integrity of the state, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities.

He added that in order to fulfill Ukraine's conditions, the Kremlin needs to amend the Constitution of the Russian Federation, remove Ukrainian territories from its composition, that is, recognize the complete illegality of the adopted decisions, which in turn will mean the automatic prosecution of Putin and all those involved under a number of criminal articles of the Russian Federation.

Danilov emphasized that every day Ukraine is more powerfully conveying information to the world about the justice of Ukrainian resistance and the unalternativeness of Ukrainian sovereign demands, more and more countries of the Global South - a new, powerful world political player - are joining the "club of solidarity with Ukraine".

"The Kremlin has created situations of absolute necessity to destroy Putin's regime (or replace it) and to find candidates with whom to conduct substantive dialogue," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5-6, a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia at the level of national security advisers and political directors regarding the key principles of peace based on the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This formula provides for the organization of a Global Peace Summit with the leaders of the states, at which the implementation of the Formula will take place.

On September 30, 2022, Putin declared that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on accession to Russia" of the captured territories. On October 5, 2022, Putin signed "laws on the acceptance" of the captured territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. Thus, the Russian Federation unjustifiably considers the occupied Crimea and these territories to be part of its country.

On September 30, 2022, Zelenskyy implemented a decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding Ukraine's actions in response to Russia's attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which, in particular, establishes the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.