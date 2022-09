Putin Signs "Documents" On Annexation Of Captured Territories Of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the above-mentioned captured territories.

Putin said this during a solemn meeting in the Kremlin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"People have made their choice, an unequivocal choice, this is the will of millions of people," he said.

The heads of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin, "Luhansk People's Republic" Leonid Pasichnik, as well as the proteges of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya Region, Yevhen Balytskyi, and in the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, arrived at the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin signed decrees recognizing the "sovereignty and independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.