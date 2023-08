In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5, the second meeting began at the level of national security advisers and political directors on key principles of peace based on the Formula for Peace of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is reported by Ukrinform.

According to Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, at a meeting in Jeddah, in which representatives of more than 40 states participate, responsibility will be distributed among countries for co-organization or co-leadership in a particular point of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that the strategy of Ukraine to implement the Formula of Peace of Volodymyr Zelenskyy has three levels. The first is meetings with ambassadors accredited in Ukraine for detailed consideration of each of the points of the Formula for Peace. The second is negotiations in Saudi Arabia at the level of national security advisers and political advisers "in order to find optimal formulations and mechanisms for the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan." The third is the founding Global Summit of Peace with State Leaders, at which the implementation of the Formula will take place.

The meeting will last until August 6.