Russia may be left without ships if it continues to hit ports of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The aggressor state Russia may be left without ships until the end of the war, if it continues to shell the port infrastructure of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an interview with the Spanish publication La Nacion on Monday, August 7.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia entered into a grain export agreement with the UN and Turkiye, which guaranteed a corridor for the export of products. But the terrorist state blocked the Black Sea, Ukrainian territorial waters, and began a blockade in order not to allow either sea transport or grain ships to move, the President said.

"Therefore, Ukraine must prove that in its territorial waters it has the right to import and export products. If there is a blockade, then Ukraine must find a way to end the blockade of our water. If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, block and fire missiles, then Ukraine will do the same thing as fair protection of our territories. If they continue to shoot, we will not have so many weapons, but if they continue to shoot, then by the end of the war they may be left without ships," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia is terrorizing Ukraine and the whole world, which in the game of chess is called a stalemate, because they cannot win on the battlefield, Zelenskyy said. According to him, Ukraine will definitely respond to any attack by the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, a Russian warship threatened a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

On July 17, the aggressor state of Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the grain corridor.

On July 26, the Military Media Center reported that the aggressor state Russia, after leaving the grain agreement, "is preparing aircraft and ships to block areas of the Black Sea, as well as working out the detection and destruction of ships.