Warships of the aggressor state of Russia violate all norms of international maritime law, threatening civilian ships in the Black Sea. The corresponding video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Friday, July 28.

The State Border Guard Service said that the Russian ship threatened a civilian ship in the Black Sea, which was located near the seaport of Ukraine.

"I warn you!.." the Russian ship threatens the civilian ship! The video features a conversation of the occupiers, who through the open channel got in touch with the ship, which proceeded near one of the seaports of Ukraine," said the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the aggressor state of Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the grain corridor.

On July 25, Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the southern defense forces of Ukraine, said that the blockade of shipping in the Black Sea had not been lifted.

On July 26, the Military Media Center reported that the aggressor state Russia, after leaving the grain agreement, was preparing aircraft and ships to block areas of the Black Sea, as well as working out the detection and destruction of ships.