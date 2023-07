The aggressor state of Russia, after leaving the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement), prepares aviation and ships to block areas of the Black Sea, and also works out the detection and destruction of ships. It was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the media platform of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine Military Media Center on Wednesday, July 26.

The Center noted that the armed forces of the Russian invaders intensified the combat training of surface forces and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet after the withdrawal from the grain agreement. In particular, Russian troops are preparing ships and aircraft to block areas of the Black Sea.

"After the withdrawal of Russia from the grain initiative, the armed forces of the occupiers intensified the combat training of surface forces and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet. Russians, in particular, work out the blocking of marine areas, the detection and destruction of ships. Obviously, the Russians are practicing the defeat of civilian vessels that will go to and from the ports of Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, the occupiers continue to improve the defense system of Crimea, in particular, the Armiansk and Perekop directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the aggressor state of Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the grain corridor.

On July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the UN and Turkiye to continue implementing the grain agreement without Russia.

On July 25, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the southern defense forces of Ukraine, said that the blockade of shipping in the Black Sea had not been lifted.