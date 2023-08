In some sections of the front AFU broke first line of defense of invaders

The Ukrainian military managed to overcome the first line of defense of the Russians, but on some parts of the front.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on the air of the telethon.

"Our troops in the south in some places have already broken through the first line of defense and moved to the intermediate line. And there they face the fact that the enemy at the main, key dominant heights actually built engineering fortifications. This certainly complicates the movement of our troops and the fighting itself," she said.

She added that now the Russians in the east and south are pulling up their reserves. This is about professional soldiers, not mobilized Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army during the past day conducted offensive actions in four sections of the front in the Donetsk Region. About 40 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders.

Meanwhile, Russian occupation forces suffer significant losses in the East and have no success. Near Bakhmut and in the south of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are getting entrenched at the reached borders.

Besides, Reuters, citing a serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, reported that soldiers of the Russian occupation army leave a large number of mines during the retreat. They can be found in doors, boxes, children's toys and even the corpses of their soldiers.