AFU repel Russian attacks on 4 axes, about 40 combat clashes take place – General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army units have been conducting offensive operations on four axes of the front in the Donetsk Region. About 40 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian invaders.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its August 4 morning briefing.

During the day, Russian troops tried to conduct attacks on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk axes.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU are restraining the enemy in the direction south and southeast of Ivanovsky.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Druzhba.

More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Predtechyne, and Sieverne of the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions to the north and southeast of Avdiyivka and southeast of Pervomaiske.

It also conducted an airstrike on the area of Avdiyivka.

Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Marinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Mariyinka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Krasnohorivka and Mariyinka.

It shelled the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Maksymiliyanivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position west of Staromayorske and east of Urozhaine.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Makarivka and the village of Rivnopil.

Vremivka, Rivnopil, and Novosilky of the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery fire.

The operational situation along the border with the territory of Belarus remains unchanged.

In the regions bordering the Russian Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts, Russian troops, with the help of artillery and aircraft, shelled the territories of communities located on the border strip.

Russian troops carried out artillery shelling, missile and air strikes on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson axes.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 57 airstrikes and one missile strike. Also, at least 29 shelling cases with the use of MLRSes of various types were recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on August 3, the National Guard of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian servicemen had advanced more than half a kilometer on the Melitopol axis.

On August 2, the American publication The Wall Street Journal wrote with reference to its sources that Ukraine is preparing a large-scale drone attack on the territory of the Russian Federation.