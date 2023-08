Occupiers suffering significant losses and having no progress. AFU entrenched in newly-occupied positions

The Russian occupation forces are suffering significant losses in the East and are not making any progress. Near Bakhmut and in the South of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Pavlo Kovalchuk, Military Media Center writes.

"The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the northern and central parts of Mariyinka. On the Avdiyivka axis, it carried out unsuccessful offensive actions north and southeast of Avdiyivka. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment," the spokesman said.

Also, the AFU continue to deter the advance of Russian troops on the Kupiyansk and Lyman axes.

"On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU are entrenched at the achieved boundaries. Heavy fighting continues," he said.

Meanwhile, in the South, the Ukrainian military continues its offensive on the Berdiansk and Melitopol axes, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers and entrenching themselves in occupied positions.

The Ukrainian military continues to inflict artillery fire on identified enemy targets and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army have been conducting offensive operations on four areas of the front in the Donetsk Region over the past day. About 40 combat clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian invaders.

In addition, eight buses with seriously wounded occupiers from the Zaporizhzhia Region were brought to the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.