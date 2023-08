The Ukrainian formula of peace is, in fact, the implementation of the Charter of the United Nations, its support means the support of international law. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian formula of peace is, in fact, the implemented UN Charter. Its clauses are in full compliance with relevant UNGA resolutions approved by more than 140 countries. Supporting the Formula means maintaining not only a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but also international law," he wrote.

On August 5-6, a meeting of advisers to state leaders and representatives of foreign ministries to discuss the Ukrainian formula for peace will be held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This is the second meeting, and representatives of almost 40 states are expected to take part in it.

The next step in the implementation of the formula for peace should be the organization of the Global Peace Summit, Ukraine strives for it to take place this fall and for most countries of the world to be involved in it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to attract China, India and African countries to the Ukrainian formula of peace.

In May, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and told him about the situation in Ukraine, opposition to the Russian aggressor and the Ukrainian formula for peace.

In November 2022, in his video message to the participants of the G20 summit, Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian formula for peace and said that the war should end with the signing of a document on fixing its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.