President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to bring China, India, Africa and Latin America to the Formula for Peace.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would very much like and we are taking appropriate steps to ensure that representatives of the African continent are involved in the formula for peace and this (first founding) summit. To be honest, I would like there to be India and there to be China," the Ukrainian head of state said.

The President also said that he and his team are working to bring Latin America to the Formula for Peace.

Zelenskyy called Ukraine's task "to attract everyone and show the world: here it is - the respect for territorial integrity, for the UN charter, for life and for the right of people to live."

"I believe that the more countries we attract from all continents of the world, the bigger our support will be," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) approved a draft resolution on the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

141 UN member countries supported the decision, another 32 abstained from voting, and 7 countries (Russia, Belarus, DPRK, Syria, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua) voted against it.