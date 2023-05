President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his working visit to Saudi Arabia with a meeting with Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and told him about the situation in Ukraine, countering the Russian aggressor and the Ukrainian peace formula. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President of Ukraine informed the interlocutor about the security situation in our country and counteraction to the Russian aggressor. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke about the main elements of the Ukrainian peace initiative - the peace formula, which aims to stop the war and restore peace," the message reads.

It is also noted that current bilateral relations and issues of a global nature were discussed in detail during the meeting. The head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the invitation to participate in the Arab League summit as an honored guest.

Zelenskyy also noted the successful participation of Saudi Arabia in the return of 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russian captivity and expressed interest in continuing joint efforts to free the prisoners.

The President thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the principled position within international organizations.

The message states that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has confirmed his interest in investing in Ukraine and its restoration.

Zelenskyy invited Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 19.