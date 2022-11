President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document confirming its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the participants of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which is taking place in Bali (Indonesia), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy presented to the participants of the summit proposals of Ukraine, which must be implemented in order to end Russia's aggressive war with Ukraine as soon as possible and justly.

In particular, Ukraine calls on the world public to unite to ensure: radiation and nuclear, food, energy security; the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order; withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and cessation of hostilities; return of justice; countering ecocide and to guarantee Ukraine the prevention of escalation in the future.

"When all anti-war steps are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, the parties should sign a document confirming the end of the war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that each of the proposed steps on the way to peace cannot take much time - a maximum of a month for one point, for some days are enough.

He believes that, by analogy with the positive experience of the grain export initiative, the guarantors for each of the points he mentioned can be various states that are ready to take the lead in this or that decision.

Zelenskyy believes that the Kyiv Security Compact agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, which has already been proposed to partners, can and should be signed already this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called the liberation of Kherson by the Ukrainian army a turning point in Russia's war with Ukraine.