Estonia has handed over means for underwater demining to Ukrainian rescuers.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that on August 1, Mykolaiv rescue workers received assistance from Estonian colleagues for underwater demining, namely more than 90 metal detectors and 4 specialized cars.

Photo: Ministry of Interior Affairs

Also on that day, rescuers of the Mykolaiv Region received assistance from Germany. The benefactors transferred a fire extinguishing agent (Solberg RE-HEALING RF 3x6 ATC 3% -6% foaming agent), foam pipes, foam dispensers, cable drums, fire axes, spotlights and much more.

Recall that a machine for preparing the soil for demining was certified in Ukraine. The manufacturer received a certificate of conformity and a declaration of conformity, which allows establishing its production and using it for the demining of territories.

Besides, the first operator is certified, which will carry out demining of reservoirs in Ukraine.

In April, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that in Ukraine about 30% of the territory is contaminated with enemy mines and unexploded ammunition, it will take more than 10 years to demine agricultural lands.