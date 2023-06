The first operator that will carry out demining of reservoirs in Ukraine has been certified.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first priority at the moment is the restoration of a safe space for the population. Therefore, first of all, it is about the survey and demining of households, demining of infrastructure and agricultural land. Recreational areas are the next stage. One of the operators that passed the certification for demining was certified specifically for demining water bodies," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

She noted that this year, it is planned to survey and, if necessary, demine around 165,000 hectares of agricultural land.

"This is more than a third of the lands designated by the four-year plan for priority demining. To speed up the process, Ukraine needs appropriate equipment. First of all, demining machines that are effective in fields. Today, 12 such machines are working in Ukraine. Crew training is being conducted for 5 more machines. For by previous agreements, the partners can provide 26 more demining machines by the end of the year. Therefore, even this amount of equipment, taking into account the scope of the tasks, will not be enough. That is why the Government is working with foreign manufacturers on the localization of the production of demining machines," Yuliya Svyrydenko said.

The report reminds that last week, state units and private operators surveyed a total of about 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, defined by the plan for priority humanitarian demining of agricultural land.

In total, more than 108,000 hectares of land have been surveyed to date, out of more than 470,000, which are subject to survey and cleaning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously one of the largest agricultural enterprises of Ukraine, the Nibulon company (Mykolaiv) became a mine countermeasures operator and received the first certificate for carrying out humanitarian demining operations.

In April, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that about 30% of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with enemy mines and unexploded ammunition, and it will take more than 10 years to demine agricultural land.