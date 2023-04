Currently About 30% Of Ukrainian Territory Is Mined, Demining Will Take Tens Of Years - Interior Ministry

Ukraine will need more than 10 years to clear agricultural lands. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko at the International Summit of Cities and Regions, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"Today, we are faced with a big problem that the enemy continues to leave us - this is the total mining of territories, and the longer the enemy is in one or another temporarily occupied territory, the larger the area of mining. Moreover, we are faced with a huge number of traps, both in houses and in critical infrastructure facilities. Even in children's rooms and schools. Power lines and gas pipelines are also being mined," the Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 30% of the territory of Ukraine is currently mined. With this in mind, the Ministry of Internal Affairs created the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining.

"We are almost finishing the training of an additional 400 of our sappers, who will start work already in June-July. And we are currently recruiting an additional 500 people, who will also be ready to perform their duties after appropriate training," Klymenko said.

He added that all the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are involved in demining the territory of Ukraine - units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and sappers of the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, in the Kharkiv Region in the village of Vilkhivka a truck blew up on an anti-tank mine. The driver received a mine-explosive injury.

Earlier it was reported that in the Mykolaiv Region, three men went to the forest to collect firewood and blew up a mine. All three were killed. And in the Donetsk Region, a woman was injured by a mine. All this happened on one day - March 22.

The Ministry of Defense will carry out demining of agricultural land for the sowing campaign.