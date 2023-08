In Ukraine, a machine for preparing the soil for mine clearance was certified. The manufacturer received a certificate of conformity and a declaration of conformity, which allows establishing its production and using it for mine clearance of territories. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday, August 2.

A Kharkiv company has developed a machine for preparing the soil for mine clearance, which will allow establishing its own production to clean the territories of explosives.

"The important advantages of domestic equipment over foreign machines for demining are the simplicity of design, relatively low cost of production, maintenance and repair. At the same time, the development allows you to effectively neutralize anti-personnel and detect anti-tank mines. Currently, manufacturers can produce two such machines every month," the statement said.

Mine clearance machine. Photo: facebook/yulia.svyrydenko

These machines will be useful for the State Emergency Service, the State Special Transport Service and private mine clearance operators. Today, 20 mine clearance machines are working in Ukraine, of which three are in the Kharkiv Region, and about 3,000 mine clearance specialists, which is not enough to clean the country's territory of mines and explosives, the Ministry of Economy notes. At the same time, Ukraine signed memoranda with the Croatian corporation DOK-ING d.o.o. and Danish HYDREMA on establishing the production of equipment in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the 10th model of the FPV drone is officially put into operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Ukrainian unmanned aviation complex Sirko was launched into serial production.

At the same time, on July 19, it became known that during the war, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not order a single kamikaze drone from Ukroboronprom.