On the night of August 2, 2023, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The launches of Shaheds were carried out from three directions - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (Crimea).

The forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 23 attack UAVs.

Most of the Shaheds were shot down in the Kyiv and Odesa Regions. However, part of the drones launched by the enemy hit the port infrastructure in the Odesa Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. Groups of drones entered the airspace of the capital of Ukraine simultaneously from several directions. However, all aerial targets, more than 10 Shahed-type drones, were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

Russian UAVs also attacked the Odesa Region at night. Ports and an elevator were damaged, fires broke out. As of 5:30 a.m., there were no reports of casualties.