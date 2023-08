Russian drones attack Odesa at night. Ports and an elevator damaged, fires break out

Overnight into August 2, the aggressor country, Russia, attacked the port and industrial infrastructure in the south of the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

"The enemy sent attack UAVs to the south of the Odesa Region. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the region, and the elevator was damaged. All relevant services are working on the spot," the government official said.

He added that as of 5:30 a.m., no information about the victims had been received.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of August 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the enemy had recorded the launch of Shahed-type drones from the Krasnodar region of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed all Shahed drones with which Russia attacked Kyiv tonight, August 2.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have attacked southern Ukraine almost every night in recent weeks. In particular, on the night of July 24, the occupiers hit the Danube ports in Odesa with Shaheds.