Ukraine's Air Defense shot down all Shahed UAVs Russia attacked Kyiv with overnight into August 2.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

It is noted that groups of drones entered the airspace of the capital of Ukraine simultaneously from several directions. However, all aerial targets, more than 10 Shahed-type drones, were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft defense's work to shoot down enemy targets, debris fell in the Solomiyanskyi District of the capital. Debris was also detected in the Sviatoshynskyi District," Popko wrote.

According to Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko's data, as a result of the enemy attack on the capital and the fall of UAV wreckage, a non-residential building was damaged in the Solomiyanskyi District, and a tree caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi District.

According to the head of Kyiv, the information about the explosion in the Holosiyivskyi District was not confirmed on the spot.

As a result of the enemy drone attack, no casualties were registered in the capital, Klitschko added.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration informs that falling debris was recorded in the Holosiyivskyi District. "Parts of the drone fell on a children's playground. In another part of the district, a non-residential building caught fire. There is no information about the victims. The units of the State Emergency Service are working on the ground," the administration reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 1, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones; at least three hits were recorded.

On the evening of August 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the launch of Shahed-type drones by the enemy from the Krasnodar region of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was recorded.