The first two Zuzana 2 self-propelled gun howitzers were handed over to Ukraine. Three EU countries financed their production.

Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor wrote about this on Twitter.

Aiding #Ukraine represents joint efforts for lasting peace, respect for freedoms & values. Thnx #Germany, #Denmark and #Norway for sending #Slovak Zuzana 2 howitzers. More to follow@ZelenskyyUa @SklenarMartin pic.twitter.com/IE07BY4l2n

— Ludovit Odor (@LudoOdorPM) August 1, 2023

The Prime Minister thanked Germany, Denmark and Norway for sending Slovak self-propelled guns Zuzana 2 to Ukraine.

Recall that in early July, the President of Slovakia announced that her country would transfer 12 155-mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled gun howitzers to Ukraine. Slovakia also intends to establish the production of howitzers together with Ukraine.

Earlier, the German concern Rheinmetall said that by the end of the year Ukraine will receive two more Skynex air defense systems equipped with programmable 35mm Ahead ammunition.