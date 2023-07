The German concern Rheinmetall intends to supply Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems equipped with programmable 35mm Ahead ammunition by the end of 2023.

This is stated in a message published on the website of the concern.

The Rheinmetall press service said that the success of the Gepard antiaircraft tank in Ukraine underscores the effectiveness of cannon-based air defence, especially against cruise missiles and drones.

It is noted that the Skynex cannon-based system is a modern continuation of this tradition.

"In the second half of 2023, Ukraine will take delivery of two cutting edge Skynex air defence systems, including airburst munitions. The Skynex systems will be mounted on new Rheinmetall HX 8x8 military trucks,” the concern said on its website.

Rheinmetall also added that along with Skynex installations, Ukraine will be given 35mm Ahead programmable air detonation ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Skynex air defense installations delivered by Germany were on combat duty in Ukraine.

We also reported that the United States promised to provide Ukraine with combat modules on the chassis of pickups to combat unmanned aerial vehicles of Russian troops.