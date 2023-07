Slovak President Zuzana Caputova announced that her country would transfer to Ukraine twelve 155 mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled gun howitzers (SpGH). Slovakia also intends to establish the production of howitzers together with Ukraine.

Caputova said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are one of the countries that helped Ukraine militarily. We have provided air defense equipment, we have provided combat aircraft. And cooperation in this area is gradually moving into cooperation in other areas. We managed to sign a contract for the supply of 16 units of Zuzana 2 to Ukraine and this will happen very soon,” the President of Slovakia said.

She also added that Slovakia and Ukraine are working together to develop a new type of howitzers. The countries will also be engaged in joint production of ammunition.

Besides, Slovakia will help Ukraine in clearing territories from mines.

Zuzana 2 is a self-propelled gun howitzer, which is a subsequent modification of the Dana self-propelled gun howitzer with a 155 mm gun.

This self-propelled gun is built on the chassis of the TATRA 8×8 wheel machine. It has a maximum range of 41 kilometers.

The SpGH crew consists of three people, and the automatic system allows it to fire 6 rounds per minute or 16 shots within three minutes.

Note that in 2022, Ukraine has already received eight Zuzana 2 SpGHs from Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, the Slovak publication Denník E said that Konstrukta Defence (Slovakia) and Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Building Plant (Ukraine) had reached an agreement on the development of a self-propelled howitzer.