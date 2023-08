The war will soon finally move to the territory of the aggressor state of Russia, to which Moscow has begun to get used to at an accelerated pace. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Tuesday, August 1.

Podoliak noted that an "objective historical process" is currently taking place in Russia, which will only accelerate and continue.

"Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which will soon finally move to the territory of the "authors of the war" in order to collect all the debts from them... Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war," the adviser to the head of the President's Office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the drone attack on Moscow, stated that Russian troops do not control the sky even over key objects.

On the night of July 30, three UAVs attacked Moscow, the capital of the aggressor country of Russia.

On the night of Tuesday, July 1, Moscow was again attacked by drones.