Overnight into Tuesday, July 1, Moscow was again attacked by drones.

This follows from statements posted by Russian Telegram channels.

Videos are published on the network. On them, one can hear loud explosions. As they write on the network, one drone flew into one of the towers of the Moscow City complex; smoke was visible near it. Eyewitnesses report the sound of an explosion and a drone hitting a skyscraper. The police blocked the traffic near it.

It is noted that the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation is located on the 21st floor of the tower of the building that was attacked by the drone.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the drone attack. The ministry claims that there were three UAVs in total.

They said that two UAVs were destroyed by air defense over the territory of the Odintsovsky and Narofominsky Districts of the Moscow Oblast, and another drone was suppressed by means of radio-electronic warfare and fell on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings Moscow-City.

According to Shot, 150 sq. m of glazing on the business center building were damaged.

At the same time, the Russian publication TASS reports that due to the attack of drones, the work of the Moscow airport Vnukovo was temporarily stopped, and the planes are being redirected to other airports.

Before the drone attack on the center of Moscow, drones were spotted in several cities of the Moscow Oblast.

It is reported that one of the drones was allegedly destroyed on the approach to the capital of the Russian Federation, in the Kubinka area.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the drone attack on Moscow and the acceleration of conscription into the army of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation indicate that the Kremlin is no longer capable of protecting its own population from war.