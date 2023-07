Kremlin does not control sky even over key buildings of security and defense sector - Defense Intelligence abo

The explosions that occurred in Moscow near the key buildings of the security and defense sector of the aggressor state show that the Kremlin does not control the sky even over strategic objects.

This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of the telethon.

"Yes, really good news, everyone is happy. The fact that "bang" is happening in Moscow directly in the square where the key buildings of the security and defense sector of the aggressor state are located, means that even such objects and the sky above them are no longer controlled by the Putin regime," he said.

We will remind, it was reported that in a building near the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, glass was broken, and fragments of a drone were found near it. In addition, a military unit within the city was allegedly attacked by drones.

In addition, Yusov added that there is a lot of "bangs" happening in various corners of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea.

"This is a process that will continue and gain momentum until the Rashists leave Ukrainian territories," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, loud explosions were heard in various districts of Moscow. The city was allegedly attacked by drones.

In addition, due to explosions at an ammunition depot in the occupied Crimea, the movement of passenger trains was stopped in the Dzhankoy area.