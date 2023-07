It was loud in Moscow at night. Russia announces drone attack on the capital

On the night of July 30, three UAVs attacked Moscow, the capital of the aggressor country of Russia. There is an injured person. This is reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Defense Ministry of the aggressor state announced that one UAV was allegedly destroyed in the air over the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow Oblast, the other two were "suppressed by EW means", they fell on the territory of the "Moscow-City".

According to the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, as a result of the attack, the facades of the two towers of the "Moscow-City" were "slightly damaged". In the 50-story IQ-Quartal building, the glazing on the fifth and sixth floors was broken. Also, in the "Oko-2" tower, glass was broken from the first to the fourth floor.

Flights were prohibited in the airspace of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. In addition, due to the incident, the capital's Vnukovo airport was closed for departures and arrivals. Later, the airport was restored.

Also, the Russian media reports on one injured, there are no killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 28, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the capital of the Russian Federation was attacked by an "enemy drone."

According to a Russian official, an unmanned aerial vehicle made an attack attempt, but was shot down by air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the words of the mayor of Moscow. They said that an attempt by the "Kyiv regime" to carry out an attack on objects in the territory of the Moscow Oblast was allegedly stopped in the morning.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the drone attack on Moscow, said that Russian troops do not control the sky even over key objects.