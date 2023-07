Urgent searches were conducted at home of MP Aristov, who was vacationing in Maldives

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted urgent searches at the place of residence of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, who went on vacation to the Maldives during the war.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

"Law enforcement officers conducted an urgent search of the MP’s apartment. Among other things, passports for traveling abroad with the appropriate markings and other documents were seized," the SBI said.

A criminal proceeding is being investigated for the fact of going on vacation abroad due to allegedly forged documents.

The case is opened under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official forgery.

Aristov is threatened with restriction of freedom for up to 3 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada received a statement from MP Aristov, who was spotted in the Maldives, about drafting the powers of the MP.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Aristov, who is responsible for national security, was spotted in the Maldives.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) together with the SSU are investigating the legality of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, going on vacation during the war.