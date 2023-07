Rada receives statement on resignation of parliamentary powers from MP Aristov, who was noticed in the Maldiv

The Verkhovna Rada has received a statement on the resignation of parliamentary powers from Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Yurii Aristov, who was noticed in the Maldives.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Member of Parliament of Ukraine Aristov Yu.Yu. on the resignation of powers of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

He assured that the application will be considered at the next plenary session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the media reported that the deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party, 48-year-old Yurii Aristov, was noticed in mid-July in the 5-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi, Maldives.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, initiated the immediate suspension of Aristov's membership in the faction and noted that if information about the Maldives is confirmed, he would demand his immediate expulsion from the committee and the drafting of a parliamentary mandate.