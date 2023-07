The Russian occupation army cannot knock out the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which were entrenched in the Kherson Region on the left bank of the Dnieper in the area of ​ ​ the destroyed Antonivskyi Bridge.

Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan announced this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

"The Antonivskyi Bridge remains a hotspot. All attempts by the invaders to knock our military out of positions are unsuccessful," Khlan said.

According to him, the invaders repeatedly attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully entrenched in this place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, said that Russian troops were trying to return positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Recall that at the end of June, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Ukrainian military took a number of positions on the left bank of the Dnieper near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

We also reported that Russian military bloggers complained that the army of the invaders was not able to dislodge the Armed Forces from positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.