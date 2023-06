The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) probably crossed over to the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson and took some positions near the destroyed Antonivskyi Bridge.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW drew attention to the fact that russian "military bloggers" are concerned about the situation on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson.

Russian sources claim that the AFU were able to cross to the Antonivskyi Bridge, occupy a number of positions there and begin attempts to expand the bridgehead.

Another Russian "military blogger" reported on Sunday, June 26 that a unit of the Russian Airborne Forces struck the positions of the AFU in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge with the help of the TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.

At the same time, the Russians themselves admit that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam ensured freedom of movement for Ukrainian forces.

ISW analysts also drew attention to the latest briefing by the General Staff of the AFU, which reported on the Russian airstrike in the area of the temporarily occupied Oleshky settlement. This may also indicate some operations of the AFU in the area.

"At this time, ISW does not provide any estimates as to the extent to which Ukrainian forces have established a foothold in the area, noting only that, in our estimation, Ukrainian forces have established and are holding some positions on the eastern (left) bank," the report said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 27, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain confirmed in its intelligence review that the AFU were able to liberate the territory that had been under the control of the occupiers since 2014.