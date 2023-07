Russians for 2 weeks complaining about troops' inability to knock out AFU from under Antonivskyi Bridge - ISW

Russian military bloggers complain en masse about the inability of the Russian occupation army to knock out the relatively small forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from under the Antonivskyi Bridge in the Kherson Region, where they entrenched almost two weeks ago.

This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts note that under the left-bank span of the Antonivskyi Bridge and on the terrain, relatively small forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - up to about 70 people - were entrenched around. The occupiers have not been able to knock them out for almost two weeks.

Military bloggers massively complain that the Russian command continues to send more and more forces to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Antonivskyi Bridge. This leads to heavy losses due to the fire of Ukrainian artillery and remotely installed mines.

They repeatedly called for spot strikes on the bridge against the Antonivskyi Bridge spans, which Ukrainian forces use to cover from the occupiers' artillery fire.

According to available information, on June 40, Russian troops attacked the bridge using an Iskander-K missile. At the same time, it is not known for certain what damage it was possible to inflict on the Russians.

Also, some Russian bloggers claimed that after the missile strike, the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the bridge were allegedly shelled from the TOS-1A thermobaric artillery systems, a scarce military district-level asset.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War announced that the Ukrainian military had taken a number of positions in the Antonivskyi Bridge area on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Recall that on June 23, the spokeswoman for the South operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalya Humeniuk said that Russian aircraft struck the Antonivskyi Bridge several times.