The Russian occupying forces are trying to return to their positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, increasing the number of shelling and using aviation again.

This was announced by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

In response to a journalist's question about the situation near the Antonivskyi Bridge, in particular regarding the assessment of the prospects of destroying enemy positions in this direction, Humeniuk noted that the occupiers are trying to return.

"We are clearing the enemy's positions, the enemy with amazing stubbornness turns on them and tries to deploy again, because they have to obey orders and simulate at least here some such violent activity that they cannot demonstrate, for example, in the Zaporizhzhia and eastern directions. Therefore, we continue the work of clearing this territory in a counter-battery way. The enemy is resisting quite strongly. Even the number of shelling it is trying to increase," Humeniuk said.

According to her, there were almost 50 shellings yesterday afternoon, and about 40 at night. In addition, the enemy is using aviation again - the guided air bombs of the previous day were already aimed at Kherson itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a video of a missile strike by the Russian occupying army on the left bank of the Antonivskyi Bridge near Kherson was published online. According to unconfirmed information, the Ukrainian military has been holding positions there for more than a week.

At the same time, AFU reported on the attacks of the occupiers on the territory of the bridge two weeks ago.

Humeniuk did not comment on the information about the Ukrainian military, which allegedly entrenched itself in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge more than a week ago.