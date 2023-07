Rada committee supports early termination of mandate of MP Aristov, who was vacationing in Maldives

The Committee on Rules of Procedure, MPs Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada's work recommends the parliament to prematurely terminate the powers of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction.

This is stated in the conclusion to the draft resolution No. 9530, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolution proposes to prematurely terminate Aristov's parliamentary powers in connection with his submission of the relevant application.

In 2019, Aristov was elected a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party (No. 42 on the party list).

After the decision of the committee, the issue of terminating the mandate of the Member of Parliament will be brought to the council hall for a vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies, during the search of the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Yurii Aristov, found in his foreign passport notes about travel and rest in the Maldives.

The SSU is checking MPs who went on summer vacation abroad during the war.

Urgent searches were conducted at home of MP Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

The Verkhovna Rada received a statement from MP Aristov, who was spotted in the Maldives, about drafting the powers of the MP.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Aristov, who is responsible for national security, was spotted in the Maldives.