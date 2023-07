During the Russian attack on the Danube port of Reni in the Odesa Region, which took place on July 24, a Romanian ship was damaged. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, HotNews.ro reports.

The Consulate General of Romania in Odesa conducted an investigation of the incident and found out that, according to preliminary data, the ship suffered minor damage and continued its voyage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that as a result of the attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube, no Romanian citizen was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".

Also, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that from July 20, all vessels bound for the ports of Ukraine in the Black Sea will be considered as carriers of military cargo.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that they want to search all vessels in the Black Sea.