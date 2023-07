Russia no longer wants to blow up ships in Black Sea, but simply will try to search

The aggressor state of Russia has claimed it wants to search all vessels located in the Black Sea.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated this, according to Russian media.

He claims that the Russian Federation will consider all ships in the Black Sea as those that can carry military cargo, so it will inspect them in order to take some measures later.

"It's about us making sure the ship goes with something bad. That means a request, a review if necessary, to see if that's the case," Vershinin said.

The Russian said that there is no longer a maritime humanitarian corridor, but "there is an area of increased military danger."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a grain corridor.

On July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the UN and Turkiye to continue implementing the grain agreement without Russia.

At the same time, Putin began to bargain and put forward his "conditions" for returning to the grain agreement.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin threatened "security risks" for cargo ships if they carried out the export of Ukrainian food as part of a grain initiative without Russian participation.