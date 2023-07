Russian Defense Ministry claims that from July 20, all ships traveling in Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will b

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of Russia has said that from July 20, all ships traveling in the Black Sea to the ports of Ukraine will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, and the flag countries of such ships will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the termination of the Black Sea Initiative and the winding down of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 00.00 Moscow time on July 20, 2023, all ships traveling in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo. Accordingly, the flag countries of such courts will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime," the message says.

Besides, the report notes that a number of marine areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea were declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he sent official appeals to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a proposal to continue the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia.

On the night of July 19, the Russians attacked the Odesa Region with Onyx, Kh-22, Kh-59 missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack drones, hit grain and oil terminals, an industrial facility and warehouses, and there were victims.