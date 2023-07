Russian Defense Ministry justifies blow to Odesa by preparation of "terrorist attack against Russia"

The Russian defense ministry said that at night they struck with "high-precision" weapons allegedly at objects "where terrorist acts were being prepared against the Russian Federation with the use of crewless boats." Although in fact in Odesa the civil infrastructure, cathedral, houses of people, historical buildings suffered.

The Russian ministry of defense published its excuses through the RIA Novosti propaganda resource.

They claim that in Odesa and the region "terrorist acts were being prepared against the Russian Federation with the use of crewless boats, as well as their manufacturing sites in the area of Odesa."

Besides, the Russian force department disseminates a false narrative that "foreign mercenaries were at the facilities."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, Russian occupation troops again attacked the Odesa Region. The air defense forces destroyed 9 of the 19 missiles fired by the enemy.

The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

In particular, the Transfiguration Cathedral was significantly damaged. A security guard was hospitalized. The Odesa Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church published a video with the consequences of the strike.