On the night of July 23, Russian occupation troops again attacked the Odesa Region. The air defense forces destroyed 9 of the 19 missiles launched by the enemy.

This is stated in the message of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of July 23, 2023, the invaders again attacked Odesa," the report said.

It is indicated that in total, the enemy used 19 missiles of various types:

5 winged Oniks from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea);

3 air-launched cruise missiles Kh-22 - launches were carried out from Tu-22МЗ aircraft (the Black Sea);

4 cruise missiles sea-based Kalibr - presumably from a submarine (the Black Sea);

5 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles (Crimea);

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (Crimea).

As a result of combat work by forces and means of the Air Force, 9 air targets were destroyed:

4 cruise missiles sea-launched Kalibr;

5 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

"Over the current and past day, Air Force aircraft inflicted more than 15 air strikes on objects, places of concentration of equipment and personnel of Russian occupiers," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on the Odesa Region - they struck with 5 types of missiles, in particular, ballistic ones. The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

In particular, the Transfiguration Cathedral was significantly damaged. A security guard was hospitalized. The Odesa Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church published a video with the consequences of the strike.