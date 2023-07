The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate reacted to the night shelling of the center of Odesa and the destruction of the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral and called the actions of the aggressor country an act of terrorism.

The corresponding statement was published on the page of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the city of Odesa on Facebook.

"On the night of July 23, 2023, during a Russian terrorist attack on the city of Odesa, an enemy missile hit the Transfiguration Cathedral," they said and added that the Russian missile hit the central altar.

The church said that the building was partially destroyed, the floors of the three lower floors were damaged, the interior decoration and icons were significantly damaged, and the office premises of the lower part of the cathedral were completely destroyed.

"Immediately after the hit, a fire began, which rescuers quickly localized and extinguished. Currently, rescue work is ongoing by employees of the State Emergency Service, utilities are working," the statement said.

Besides, a cathedral guard was wounded. He received medical care.

"The diocesan press service reported that the Odesa diocese condemns this terrorist act against the main shrine and spiritual heart of Odesa, around which peaceful people live and which in no way is connected with military facilities," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, Russian occupation troops again attacked the Odesa Region. The air defense forces destroyed 9 of the 19 missiles fired by the enemy.

The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

In particular, the Transfiguration Cathedral was significantly destroyed. A security guard was hospitalized. The Odesa Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church published a video with the consequences of the strike.