There will be response, they will feel it. Zelenskyy reacts to missile attack on Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Russian occupiers will surely receive a response for the terrorist attack of Odesa, and they will feel this answer.

He announced this on the official Facebook page and published footage of the consequences of Russian shelling.

"Rockets against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, the cathedral... There can be no justification for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And for Odesa, there will be a response to Russian terrorists for sure. They will feel that response," it said.

The President said that all victims of the Russian terrorist attack are getting help.

"I am grateful to everyone who helps people, and everyone who with thoughts and emotions is with Odesa. We'll get through it. We will bring the peace back. And for this we must defeat Russian evil," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, Russian occupation troops again attacked the Odesa Region. The air defense forces destroyed 9 of the 19 missiles fired by the enemy.

Recall that on the night of July 23, the Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on the Odesa Region. The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

In particular, the Transfiguration Cathedral was significantly damaged. A security guard was hospitalized. The Odesa Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church published a video with the consequences of the strike.