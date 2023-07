Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Herasymiuk and his wife, who have 6 children, arrested in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has arrested in absentia former Deputy Prosecutor General Mykola Herasymiuk and his wife, who have 6 children.

Such a decision was made by the HACC at the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the NACB detectives, agreed by the SACPO prosecutor, the investigative judge of the HACC chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of two more suspects in the case of illegal activities of officials of the state JSC Ukrgasbank, which caused damage in the amount of more than UAH 206 million.

The arrest was chosen to the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine and his wife.

After their detention and delivery to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

Herasymiuk and his wife are abroad.

According to investigators, during 2014-2019, the management of Ukrgasbank ensured the conclusion of 52 fictitious contracts with "agents" who allegedly attracted large customers to the bank, and unreasonably transferred more than UAH 206 million for their "services."

Currently, in the specified criminal proceedings, the suspicion was reported to the 5 main persons involved in this crime, including the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, who at the time of the crime served as the Chairman of the Board of Ukrgasbank, former and current senior officials of banking institutions.

Today, the total number of participants in the scheme is 15 people, including the former head of Ukrgasbank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put on the wanted list former Prosecutor of Kyiv and former First Deputy Prosecutor General Mykola Herasymiuk, who has 6 children and is suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds together with the NBU ex-head Kyrylo Shevchenko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko in absentia.

The SACPO reported suspicion to the head of the NBU Shevchenko of embezzlement of funds in Ukrgasbank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau plans to extradite the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko from Austria to Ukraine.