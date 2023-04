NACB Puts Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Herasymiuk, Who Has 6 Children, On Wanted List

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put former Kyiv prosecutor and former First Deputy Prosecutor General Mykola Herasymiuk, who has 6 children and is suspected of embezzling Ukrgasbank's funds together with former head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko, on a wanted list.

This is evidenced by the NACB search database, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herasymiuk is suspected of committing the crimes provided for in Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The NACB also announced a wanted person in the case, Nataliya Chernyshova, the wife of former deputy minister of justice and acting deputy chairman of Ukrgasbank Denys Chernyshov, who is also suspected of embezzling the bank's funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko in absentia.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) served the head of the NBU Shevchenko with suspicion of embezzlement of funds in Ukrgasbank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau plans to extradite former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko from Austria to Ukraine.