Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 24,000 in troops. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 530 more Russian invaders. They also destroyed 19 enemy artillery systems and 33 UAVs.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total enemy combat losses as of July 16, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - 240,010 (+ 530) persons eliminated;

tanks - 4,129 (+ 6) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,065 (+ 6) units;

artillery systems - 4,592 (+ 19) units;

MLRS - 692 (+ 3) units;

air defense equipment - 433 (+ 3) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 310 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,918 (+ 33);

cruise missiles - 1293 (+ 14);

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,134 (+ 29) units;

special equipment - 685 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in the south are gradually, but confidently moving forward. The culmination near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians are exhausted, which will form certain places for a successful offensive.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, as a result of the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already released 210 square kilometers, which is equal to the area of ​ ​ more than three San Marino.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 710 more Russian invaders. And also they destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.