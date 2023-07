As a result of AFU counteroffensive 210 sq. km have already been liberated, which is equal to the area of more

As a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 210 square kilometers, or the area of more than 3 San Marino, have already been liberated.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past week, as a result of offensive actions, a total of almost 18 square kilometers (east and south) have been liberated," Maliar reported.

In general, the liberated area during the offensive is 210.5 square kilometers.

The area of San Marino is 61 square kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated another 7 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction, a total of 31 square kilometers were liberated during the offensive in this direction.

During the week, as a result of offensive actions in certain areas, the Armed Forces advanced deep into the enemy's line of defense.

The liberated territories in the south were increased by 10.9 square kilometers in a week.

In general, the advance from the time of the offensive in the south is 9.25 km, the freed area is 179.5 square kilometers.

The Defense Forces advanced more than a kilometer in the Berdiansk direction.

Earlier, the head of the Sievierodonetsk District Military Administration, Roman Vlasenko, said that the Russians allegedly intercepted the initiative on the Svatove-Kreminna line.