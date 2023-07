Maliar tells when climax will come near Melitopol and Berdiansk

The Ukrainian military in the south is gradually but confidently moving forward. The culmination near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians are exhausted, which will form certain places for a successful offensive.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this during a telethon, TSN reports.

She noted that Russia, unfortunately, is a strong enemy. They built a powerful defense and now they are trying to stop the offensive in the south with all their might.

"Let's remember Kherson. The city was also liberated there not for 1 day - the situation and conditions were being prepared for a long time. The culmination comes when the enemy side is exhausted and certain points and places where the Armed Forces of Ukraine can act most successfully are formed," Maliar explained.

Recall, according to Maliar, as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 210 square kilometers have already been freed, which is equal to the area of ​ ​ more than three San Marino.

Besides, in a week, as a result of offensive actions in certain areas, the Armed Forces advanced deep into the enemy from the line of our defense.

50 soldiers of the enemy were captured.