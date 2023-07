Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. In the last day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 710 Russian invaders. And also destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of July 18, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 239,010 (+710) persons were liquidated;

tanks - 4,119 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles - 8,051 (+17) units;

artillery systems - 4,542 (+38) units;

MLRS - 689 (+4) units;

air defense equipment - 428 units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 310 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,839 (+11);

cruise missiles - 1,273 units;

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,086 (+27) units;

special equipment - 677 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, July 17, amounted to 620 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 238,300 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 23 artillery systems and 8 drones.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupation army group in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions may have imposed restrictions on the use of artillery shells in an attempt to preserve the ability to conduct indirect fire.