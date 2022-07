The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This decision was supported by 265 MPs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) noted, during the consideration of the issue of Bakanov's dismissal, he was not in the parliament.

Bakanov's dismissal was supported by 203 MPs from the Servant of the People faction, 11 - from Batkivshchyna, 2 - Platform for Life and Peace, 12 - For the Future, 17 - Dovira, 11 - Restoration of Ukraine, 9 - independent.

Not a single MP from the European Solidarity and Holos factions supported the dismissal of Bakanov.

The issue of appointing a new head of the Security Service of Ukraine was not brought up at today's meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Previously, Zelenskyy suspended Bakanov from his duties due to improper performance of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences.

The President also suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova from her position.