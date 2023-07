In the Kupiansk direction, the "gray zone" has increased, battles continue there, the Armed Forces hold positions. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated this on the air of the United News telethon.

"For several days, the Russians carried out active assault actions in this direction, but did not succeed. We have somewhat increased the "gray zone," since several more settlements came under fire and fighting actually takes place on their territory. Our armed forces hold positions, destroy the enemy. Yes, it accumulated quite significant forces there, but this accumulation proceeded gradually, there were no surprises for our armed forces," Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in the south are gradually, but confidently moving forward. The culmination near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians are exhausted, which will form certain places for a successful offensive.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, as a result of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already released 210 square kilometers, which is equal to the area of ​ ​ more than three San Marino.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 710 more Russian invaders. And they also destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.